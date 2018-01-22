Vickery honoured by GTA, donates equipment to players

By Noelle Smith

World ranked tennis player Sachia Vickery was Friday honoured by the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) and showed her appreciation by giving back to the GTA and a bevy of young players through a donation of tennis equipment.

In front of a fairly big turnout at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Recreational Centre, Bel- Air, the world ranked 106 player handed over a quantity of rackets and other equipment to members of the GTA.

President of the GTA, Jamal Goodluck expressed his pride in having an athlete of Vickery’s calibre standing on the local court among the upcoming players stating that it could help to motivate them to dream big and play harder…..