Barnwell’s knock hands G/town 50 overs league title

By Romario Samaroo
For the second time in as many days Christopher Barnwell played a responsible innings to take Georgetown to victory in the Guyana Cricket Board/Jaguars 50-overs-a-side franchise league yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.
Following his century the previous day that helped dispose of the defending champions, Lower Corentyne, Barnwell yesterday guided the Georgetown team to a nervy three-wicket win over three-day champions, Essequibo, who were looking to capture the double.
Georgetown skipper Leon Johnson won the toss and elected to chase and Barnwell struck seven fours and a maximum in his innings of 69.
He teamed up with Johnson to put up ….
This year’s Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4-15 on the Gold Coast, Queensland Australia.
The fourth edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West/East Bank Demerara zone was officially launched yesterday at the Thirst Park Sports Club.
The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) will open its 2018 competition season with the annual Junior and Novices Powerlifting Champion-ship on February 4 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took three wickets as South Africa bowled India out for 187 to take the opening day honours on a seaming wicket in the third and final test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg yesterday.
(BBC) British sprinter Zharnel Hughes had a gun pointed in his face in an attempted armed robbery which led to shots being fired, his manager has told BBC Sport.