Barnwell’s knock hands G/town 50 overs league title

By Romario Samaroo

For the second time in as many days Christopher Barnwell played a responsible innings to take Georgetown to victory in the Guyana Cricket Board/Jaguars 50-overs-a-side franchise league yesterday at the National Stadium, Providence.

Following his century the previous day that helped dispose of the defending champions, Lower Corentyne, Barnwell yesterday guided the Georgetown team to a nervy three-wicket win over three-day champions, Essequibo, who were looking to capture the double.

Georgetown skipper Leon Johnson won the toss and elected to chase and Barnwell struck seven fours and a maximum in his innings of 69.

He teamed up with Johnson to put up ….