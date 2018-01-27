Dave West Indian renews sponsorship of GCB U-15 Tournament

For the third time in as many years, Dave West Indian has come on board with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to sponsor their Under-15 tournament.

The tournament, which was officially launched yesterday in the boardroom of the GCB’s Regent Road, Bourda location, signals a commitment to the development of the sport at the junior level.

Marketing Manager of the GCB, Raj Singh, who chaired the occasion, thanked the sponsors for their stalwart contribution (which this year signals an increase from previous years) to the tournament.

Speaking to the young prospects, ….