Dave West Indian renews sponsorship of GCB U-15 Tournament

For the third time in as many years, Dave West Indian has come on board with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) to sponsor their Under-15 tournament.
The tournament, which was officially launched yesterday in the boardroom of the GCB’s Regent Road, Bourda location, signals a commitment to the development of the sport at the junior level.
Marketing Manager of the GCB, Raj Singh, who chaired the occasion, thanked the sponsors for their stalwart contribution (which this year signals an increase from previous years) to the tournament.
No bid for Gayle in day one of IPL auction
(ESPN) Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, arguably the highest-profile overseas batsman and bowler in seasons past, went unsold on day one of the IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru.
Hetymer, Bramble, Rutherford, Paul shine in warm-up match
By Romario Samaroo West Indies test batsman Shimron Hetmyer played an innings pleasing to the eye as he raced to a century in the lone warm-up match for the Guyana Jaguars ahead of this month end’s Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 limited overs competition.
Simmons hundreds puts Windies in Plate final
LINCOLN, New Zealand, CMC – Opener Keagan Simmons slammed a career-best hundred to help West Indies crush Canada Under-19s by 187 runs, and book their place in the Plate final of the ICC Youth World Cup here yesterday.
Cameron warns Trinidadian trio end could be near
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Controversial Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron, has warned Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard they may never play for West Indies again, following their reluctance to represent the regional side at the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Sixteen successful at CCCP workshop
Some 16 persons from Bartica successfully completed the Coaching Theory Course of the Caribbean Coaches Certification Programme at the Bartica Learning Resource Centre last weekend.