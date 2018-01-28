Chase Academy mauls Carmel Secondary 11-0 for winning start

Three-time defending champion Chase Academy got their title defence off to the perfect start after they mauled Carmel Secondary 11-0, when the 6th edition of the Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Championship, commenced yesterday.
Played at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, three players netted two goals each.
Malachi Adonis netted twice in the 22nd and 24th minute, Jermaine Garett tallied a brace in the second and 49th minute and Stephan Rudd scored his double in the 42nd and 65th minute.
Adding to score were Rondel Peters, Nicholas McArthur, Isiah Jack, Kevin Padmore and Marcus Wilson in the 21st, 29th, 52nd, 62nd and 64th minute respectively.
In other results, Buxton Youth Developers defeated Business School 4-2. Shemar Kingston tallied a double in the 27th and 70th minute while his namesakes Shemar Singh and Shemar Scott, scored in the 52nd and 66th minute each.
For the losing team, Jermin Padmore scored twice in the seventh and 17th minute.
In other results, St. Rose’s High defeated Cummings Lodge 2-0.
Akeem Forde and Shane France netted in the 21st and 45th minute respectively. The event continues today at the same venue with another tripleheader.
Dey wins feature event at Ricks and Sari meet
Curtis ‘Chappy’ Dey kicked off the 2018 cycling season in fine style yesterday, winning the feature 35-lap event of the 25th annual Ricks and Sari Agro Industries multi-race programme.
Defending champs win opening round match
Two-defending champions Showstoppers, Police-B, Mocha, Up-Like-7 and West Side Ballers won their matches when the fourth Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone commenced Friday.
Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey competition on today
The Guyana Hockey Board will officially kick off their 2018 season today with the annual Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one day tournament at the Providence National Stadium.
Archer grabs million-dollar deal, Gayle comes up empty-handed
BENGALURU, India, CMC – Explosive Barbadian all-rounder Jofra Archer has landed a million-dollar deal in the lucrative Indian Premier League, after he was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals on the opening day of the auction here yesterday.
Sensational India claim consolation victory in third test v S Africa
JOHANNESBURG, (Reuters) – Superb seam bowling allowed India to rip through South Africa’s batting line-up and seal a 63-run consolation victory on day four of the third and final test at the Wanderers yesterday.