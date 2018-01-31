Elite League resumtion date uncertain

The third season of the ‘Elite League’ faces an uncertain recommencement as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to confirm a resumption date.
According to GFF Communications Director Debra Francis, “The date has not been confirmed as yet. I don’t have a reason to give, I have been advised, by Mr. [Ian] Alves [Director of Competitions] that a date has not been confirmed.”
The 10-team tournament was initially set to resume Friday. Asked if financial constraints were the reason for the league’s inability to restart on the initially scheduled date, Francis, said, “I will not be able to comment on that.”….
By Romario Samaroo The Guyana Jaguars will begin their quest to complete the double when the take on Kent in their opening round match of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.
By Romario Samaroo The opening tournament of the Guyana Hockey Board the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille One Day Cup competition could not have set the tone for the sport better as Old Fort Carriers left nothing in the tank to take the top male prize on Sunday at the Providence National Stadium.
Western Tigers made a tremendous splash in the ongoing January Transfer [Winter Window], signing Daniel Wilson, Quason McAulay, Anthony Sancho and Rafael Edwards for the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Elite League.
The fourth edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone will resume today at the Pouderoyen Tarmac with 12 group fixtures.
Local International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) referee Gladwyn Johnson and assistant referee Kevin Stephens have been appointed match officials for the Caribbean Club Championship in Trinidad and Tobago from today until February 4th.