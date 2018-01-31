Elite League resumtion date uncertain

The third season of the ‘Elite League’ faces an uncertain recommencement as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is yet to confirm a resumption date.

According to GFF Communications Director Debra Francis, “The date has not been confirmed as yet. I don’t have a reason to give, I have been advised, by Mr. [Ian] Alves [Director of Competitions] that a date has not been confirmed.”

The 10-team tournament was initially set to resume Friday. Asked if financial constraints were the reason for the league’s inability to restart on the initially scheduled date, Francis, said, “I will not be able to comment on that.”….