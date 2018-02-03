All roads lead to National Gymnasium tonight as Magnum Futsal tourney commences

The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will come alive tonight, when the inaugural Magnum Mash Futsal Championship commences with 12 group matches.
In the opening fixture, MBK All-Stars oppose Broad Street at 19:00hrs, while Sophia engage Team Extreme from 19:20hrs and Channel-9 Warriors battle Ansa McAl All-Stars at 19:40hrs.
The fourth fixture pits, Bent Street against YMCA All-Stars from 20:00hrs, while Silver Bullets tackle Kingston at 20:20hrs, and North Ruimveldt faceoff with Showstoppers from 20:40hrs…..
LeBron shoots down Warriors report as ‘nonsense
(Reuters) Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James called a report about him possibly joining the Golden State Warriors this summer as “nonsense” and “a non-story.” League sources told ESPN on Thursday that James would listen to the Warriors if a max salary slot becomes available.
Hetmyer 100, pacers help Guyana Jaguars crush USA
Guyana Jaguars, led by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering hundred and their pace bowlers, yesterday romped to their second victory in as many matches after they destroyed the United States of America (USA) cricket team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, yesterday in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.
AAG pre-CARIFTA Games camp commences
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) pre-CARIFTA Games camp got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Attractive prizes for horse racing fans attending Triple Crown Series
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Triple Crown series will be full of horse power, even for the fans….literally.
National Senior Chess Qualifiers resume today
Candidate Master (CM), Anthony Drayton will look to continue his winning ways when the fourth round of the Guyana Chess federation (GCF) Senior Chess Qualifiers takes place today at the National Aquatic Centre.