Fruta Conquerors brush aside Ann’s Grove 3-1

Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ on a positive note, brushing aside Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Thursday at the Tucville Community ground.

Veteran forward Anthony Abrams, opened the scoring in the seventh minute, stabbing his effort beyond the onrushing goalkeeper inside the penalty box, after racing onto a through pass.

New recruit Sunil Logan made it 2-0 in the 20th minute, slotting home unchallenged into the back of the net after a strike from fellow signee Gregory `Jackie Chan’ Richardson was parried into his path. ….