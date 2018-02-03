National Senior Chess Qualifiers resume today

Candidate Master (CM), Anthony Drayton will look to continue his winning ways when the fourth round of the Guyana Chess federation (GCF) Senior Chess Qualifiers takes place today at the National Aquatic Centre.
Drayton, the highest rated FIDE player with a 1945 rating won all three of his matches so far defeating David Khan, Loris Nathoo and Joshua Gopaul when the tournament got cracking last weekend…..
LeBron shoots down Warriors report as ‘nonsense
(Reuters) Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James called a report about him possibly joining the Golden State Warriors this summer as “nonsense” and “a non-story.” League sources told ESPN on Thursday that James would listen to the Warriors if a max salary slot becomes available.
Hetmyer 100, pacers help Guyana Jaguars crush USA
Guyana Jaguars, led by Shimron Hetmyer’s blistering hundred and their pace bowlers, yesterday romped to their second victory in as many matches after they destroyed the United States of America (USA) cricket team at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, yesterday in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super50 competition.
AAG pre-CARIFTA Games camp commences
The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) pre-CARIFTA Games camp got underway yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Attractive prizes for horse racing fans attending Triple Crown Series
The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) Triple Crown series will be full of horse power, even for the fans….literally.
Fruta Conquerors brush aside Ann’s Grove 3-1
Fruta Conquerors continued their preparation for the resumption of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) ‘Elite League’ on a positive note, brushing aside Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Thursday at the Tucville Community ground.