GAPF novices, juniors c/ships on today at CASH

If you are a fan of powerlifting, then today at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall is the place to be to witness some of the strongest men and women in the 592 do battle on the platform.
Trophies, medals and bragging rights will all be on the line when the GAPF hosts its annual Novices and Juniors Championships.
Admission is just $500 and lift off for the Fitness Express sponsored fixture is scheduled for 09:00hrs.
Other sponsors include Buddy’s Gym and the Trophy Stall.
The first time lifters will have a chance to exhibit their strength in order to break records and earn titles.
Athletes for Flight A are expected to be at the venue for weigh- in which starts at 7am sharp.
Record holder, Lisa Oudit and body builder, Nadina Taharally are guest lifters at the first competition that will be held for 2018.
