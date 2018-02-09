Sports

Scorpions beat Jaguars by 46 runs (DLS)

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 46 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day-night 20th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Thursday.

SCORPIONS 264 for nine off 50 overs (Andre McCarthy 105, Fabian Allen 47 not out, Rovman Powell 34, Chadwick Walton 33; Keemo Paul 3-46, Romario Shepherd 3-67)

JAGUARS 168 off 30.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 40; Nikita Miller 4-22, Odean Smith 2-18, Andre Russell 2-24)

