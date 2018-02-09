Scorpions beat Jaguars by 46 runs (DLS)

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions defeated Guyana Jaguars by 46 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day-night 20th match of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here Thursday.
Scores:
SCORPIONS 264 for nine off 50 overs (Andre McCarthy 105, Fabian Allen 47 not out, Rovman Powell 34, Chadwick Walton 33; Keemo Paul 3-46, Romario Shepherd 3-67)
JAGUARS 168 off 30.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 40; Nikita Miller 4-22, Odean Smith 2-18, Andre Russell 2-24)
Defending champions Berbice will head into Saturday’s final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament against Demerara, unbeaten, after defeating Essequibo by 62 runs at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, yesterday.
Defending champion Showstoppers, Hustlers, Rising Stars, Up Like-7 and ESPN, secured their berths to tonight’s round of 16 knock-out stage, when the group matches in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone concluded on Wednesday.
Despite scattered showers Demerara powered their way to a four-wicket win over the President’s XI, who remained winless in the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Dave West Indian Imports Inter-County Under-15 tournament, as they stormed into the final after Romel Datterdeen’s all-round heroics.
The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation (GSSF) recently received a donation from their newest corporate sponsor, Guyana Ideal Life Inc.
The Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) has announced this weekend’s fixtures for the GCA/NBS 40-Over Second Division competition.