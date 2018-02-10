Hetmyer continues a proud Berbice tradition

By Charwayne Walker

Shimron Hetmyer continued a proud Berbice tradition when he scored a pugnacious century against the United States of America (USA) in the 2018 Cricket West Indies Regional One Day Tournament at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua.

Hetmyer joined fellow Berbice left handers the late Roy Fredericks, Clayton Lambert, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Narsingh Deonarine and Assad Fudadin, who all had the honour of reaching three figures at the Regional One Day Level.

Fredericks was the first to achieve the feat when he hammered the Leeward Islands for a pugnacious 119 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in April 1980.

Strange enough, that ….