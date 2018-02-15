Imlach still eager for first-class opportunity

Former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champion Tevin Imlach, remains passionate about getting an opportunity to play at the first-class level.
It has been two years since the wicket-keeper/batsman returned from Bangladesh, after being a member of West Indies’ historic run to capture the ICC showpiece youth event.
In those two years a number of players from that winning World Cup unit have already gone on to play first-class and international cricket, most notably Skipper and fellow Guyanese, Shimron Hetmyer and Leeward Islands speedster, Alzarri Joseph, who have since vaulted their way into the senior West Indies set-up…..
