Mash Meet kicks off 2018 Swim programme

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will kick off this year’s programme with the Annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships.
The Mash Meet, as it is commonly referred to, is the long course meet which usually starts the GASA’s local calendar. It begins on Friday morning and goes until Sunday evening, at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), Liliendaal.
This meet presents the first opportunity for local swimmers to qualify for the Carifta Games which will be held from March 31 to April 2 in The Bahamas. ….
Barnwell, Hetmyer blow away Hurricanes
Half centuries from Shimron Hetmyer and Christopher Barnwell were integral to the Guyana Jaguars dismantling of the Leewards Hurricanes, despite Devon Thomas’ century in their second encounter in Group B of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 on Wednesday.
Showstoppers , ESPN to clash in final
Two time defending champion Showstoppers, will oppose ESPN in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara Zone final on Friday, following semi-final wins on Tuesday.
Easy wins for Fernandes, Cadogan, Young on opening night
Junior Caribbean Squash Champion, Taylor Fernandes, warmed up for her much sterner Commonwealth Games debut with a smart win over Jonathan DeGroot in the opening contest of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Buxton Youth Developers crush Charlestown 5 – 0
Buxton Youth Developers crushed Charlestown 5-0, when the Sixth Annual Milo Secondary Schools Football Championship, continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Imlach still eager for first-class opportunity
Former West Indies Under-19 World Cup champion Tevin Imlach, remains passionate about getting an opportunity to play at the first-class level.