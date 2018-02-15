Mash Meet kicks off 2018 Swim programme

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) will kick off this year’s programme with the Annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships.

The Mash Meet, as it is commonly referred to, is the long course meet which usually starts the GASA’s local calendar. It begins on Friday morning and goes until Sunday evening, at the National Aquatic Centre (NAC), Liliendaal.

This meet presents the first opportunity for local swimmers to qualify for the Carifta Games which will be held from March 31 to April 2 in The Bahamas. ….