Malachi Moore and Akera Watson shine at Mash table tennis

Opening the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) year was the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships yesterday at the National Gymnasium where participants are trying to make the team for the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Junior and Cadet Championships.
On the opening night of the National Sports Commission-sponsored championships, the tables were taken up by the boys and girls under-9 players, with Malachi Moore taking the lead for the boys and Akera Watson taking it home for the girls in the first round. In his opening match, Moore took the lead against Jonathan Cox 9-11, 11-5 and 11-8. He continued on to defeat Case Outar 11-5,11-6. Moore made light work of his third opponent, Zammani Johnson with a score of 11-2 and then 11-3. Outar had the chance to play Moore again but was unable to recover from the first loss, falling 11-6 and 11-3…..
Jaguars qualify in rain-hit thriller
Guyana guaranteed themselves a spot in the playoffs of the 2018 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional Super 50 with a nail-biting four-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions in a rain- affected match yesterday in Antigua.
Guyana officially declared host for Women’s World T20
Members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), the Government of Guyana and the public gathered at the Umana Yana, Kingston yesterday as Guyana was officially declared a host of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 tournament.
Joseph to face Narine in Bounty squash semis
In the most exciting match of the evening, current men’s national champion, Nyron Joseph defeated one of Guyana’s Commonwealth Games selectees, Taylor Fernandes in the third evening of the Bounty Farm Ltd.
Republic anniversary swimming championship underway
The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association’s (GASA) annual Republic Anniversary Swimming Championships splashed off yesterday at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal.
Ageless Federer rides his time machine back to the top
LONDON, (Reuters) – They know a thing or two about time in Switzerland — their cuckoo clocks, expensive wristwatches and unerring railway timetables are proof of that.