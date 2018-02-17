Malachi Moore and Akera Watson shine at Mash table tennis

Opening the Guyana Table Tennis Association’s (GTTA) year was the Mashramani Junior and Cadet Championships yesterday at the National Gymnasium where participants are trying to make the team for the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Federation (CRTTF) Junior and Cadet Championships.

On the opening night of the National Sports Commission-sponsored championships, the tables were taken up by the boys and girls under-9 players, with Malachi Moore taking the lead for the boys and Akera Watson taking it home for the girls in the first round. In his opening match, Moore took the lead against Jonathan Cox 9-11, 11-5 and 11-8. He continued on to defeat Case Outar 11-5,11-6. Moore made light work of his third opponent, Zammani Johnson with a score of 11-2 and then 11-3. Outar had the chance to play Moore again but was unable to recover from the first loss, falling 11-6 and 11-3…..