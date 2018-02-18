Showstoppers record hat trick of title triumphs

History was created on Friday when Showstoppers secured their third consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title humbling ESPN 3-0 at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Despite the slippery surface it was a clinical performance from the home side in front of a massive partisan crowd. Marvin Josiah opened the scoring in the eighth minute, slotting home following a two-on-one situation.

Pernell Schultz almost leveled proceedings in the 16th minute, unleashing a powerful right side strike, which crashed onto the woodwork…..