Pride beat Spitfires by 13 runs to reach final

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Defending champions Barbados Pride defeated Kent Spitfires by 13 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method, in the day/night opening semi-final of the Regional Super50 at Coolidge Cricket Ground here yesterday.

The target was revised to 230 from 43 overs following a series of rain interruptions and the Kent Spitfires ended on 216 -8 off of the 43 overs.

Sean Dickson top scored with 51, Adam Rouse made 45, Calum Haggett 31 and Daniel Bell-Drummond 23.

Bowling for Barbados Pride, Hayden Walsh Jr., took 2-45 and Dominic Drakes 2-49.

Earlier, Pride Captain Kraigg Brathwaite struck his third List A hundred and another West Indies test batsman Roston Chase scored a half century

to fire Barbados Pride up to 263 for three off their 50 overs.

Opting to bat first, Pride flourished through Brathwaite’s unbeaten 105, while Chase stroked 81 and opener Omar Phillips, 62.

Brathwaite, opening the innings, batted the full 50 overs, facing 136 deliveries and counting eight fours and two sixes.

He put on 93 for the first wicket with Phillips who hit 10 fours in a breezy 70-ball knock before missing a sweep at off-spinner Adam Riley and falling lbw in the 22nd over.

Brathwaite also put on a further 144 for the third wicket with Chase in a dominant stand, which propelled the innings despite the measured start.

The right-handed Chase was the real catalyst for Pride, belting nine fours and two sixes in a 73-ball knock, before holing out in the deep off the penultimate ball of the innings.

Bowling for Kent Spitfires Stewart took 1/53, Adam Riley 1/34 and Imran Qayyum 1/40.

The second semifinal will take place today between the Guyana Jaguars and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.