Jaguars succumb to Volcanoes

The Windward Islands Volcanoes booked their place in the final versus the Barbados Pride after beating the Guyana Jagaurs by 52 runs (D/L Method) in the rain affected second day/night semi-final of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Winning the toss for the fifth consecutive time, Jaguars’ captain Leon Johnson decided to bat second, and despite Romario Shepherd removing the dangerous Johnson Charles early, the Volcanoes still managed to compile the huge total of 287.

With 50 on the board, dangerman Devon Smith was removed by Paul Wintz, while former West Indies Test batsman Kirk Edwards fell for 27, to a superb return catch Ramaal Lewis, after adding 73 with Tyrone Theophile. Theophile was joined by Kavem Hodge, and the pair lifted the Volcanoes ….