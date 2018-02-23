Jaguars succumb to Volcanoes

The Windward Islands Volcanoes booked their place in the final versus the Barbados Pride after beating the Guyana Jagaurs by 52 runs (D/L Method) in the rain affected second day/night semi-final of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 on Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.
Winning the toss for the fifth consecutive time, Jaguars’ captain Leon Johnson decided to bat second, and despite Romario Shepherd removing the dangerous Johnson Charles early, the Volcanoes still managed to compile the huge total of 287.
With 50 on the board, dangerman Devon Smith was removed by Paul Wintz, while former West Indies Test batsman Kirk Edwards fell for 27, to a superb return catch Ramaal Lewis, after adding 73 with Tyrone Theophile. Theophile was joined by Kavem Hodge, and the pair lifted the Volcanoes ….
GFF President aware of letter calling for removal of head referee
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde yesterday acknowledged that he is aware of the letter signed by 17 referees demanding the removal of Head of the Referees Department, Stanley Lancaster.
Fraser blasts 88 in 67 run win by Patentia Secondary
Qwedada Fraser smacked 12 sixes on her way to an unbeaten 88, the highest individual score of the tournament so far, to lead Patentia Secondary to victory over L’Aventure Secondary in the female division of the 27th Annual Easter Term Windball cricket tournament.
Banks Smalta Supreme Titans Junior Table Tennis Tournament serves off tomorrow
Titans Table Tennis Club will serve off their inaugural Banks Smalta Supreme Junior Table Tennis tournament tomorrow morning at 9:00 hrs, at the Queen’s College Auditorium, on Camp Road.
East Bank beat West Dem by 61 runs
East Bank Cricket Association won the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament after beating West Demerara by 61 runs, yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club Ground, Bourda.
Sanjay’s Jewellery Classic Golf tournament set for tomorrow
The Sanjay’s Jewellery Classic Golf tournament which was postponed from two weekends ago due to inclement weather, will be held tomorrow from 12:30 pm, at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC).