Contrasting wins for Kuru Kururu, Friendship

Kuru-Kururu and Friendship secured contrasting wins when the East Bank Demerara zone in the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football league continued yesterday at the Timehri ground.

Devon Scott bagged a hat-trick in the second, 28th and 30th minute in Kuru-Kururu’s lopsided 3-0 over Samatta Point/Kaneville. On the other hand, Friendship edged Swan 1-0. Icom McLean netted in the 13th minute.

Also, Grove Hi-Tech and Agricola battled to a scoreless draw while Mocha and Diamond Upsetters played to a 0-0 result.

In the opening match of the East Coast Demerara zone Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph defeated Golden Stars 5-0.