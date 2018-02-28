Rampersaud reaping the fruits of hard work

Berbice Under – 15 off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud in his maiden Inter-County tournament looks like a decent off-spin prospect in the making.
The tall, slimly-built, off-spinner, kept his county’s rich spin bowling tradition alive by bamboozling his peers to capture 15 wickets which were more than enough to help spin his County to back-to-back titles.
Rampersaud, who bowls the new ball – a custom which has snuck its way into the modern emergence of the sport – and later returns to tweak the older ball, will play a central role in Guyana’s Regional U15 title bid, later this year…..
Sarwan batting for Foster
Former West Indies skipper Ramnaresh Sarwan has thrown his support behind recently elected Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster but has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the Guyana Cricket Board as long as Anand Sanasie remains part of the administration.
Zadran hat-trick condemns Windies to shock defeat in warm-up
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Fast bowler Dawlat Zadran grabbed a hat-trick to send favourites West Indies to a stunning 29-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis, in their opening warm-up match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here yesterday.
Woon-A-Tai Cup set for Sunday
In celebration of over 50 years teaching Karate to the Guyanese population, 9th Dan Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai will host the Woon-A-Tai Cup this Sunday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
`Gymnasium upgrade 80% complete’ -Jones
Director of Sport (DoS) Christopher Jones says that upgrades to the National Gymnasium and the California Square tarmacs were about 80 percent completed.
Committee to investigate complaints against referees department head
Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde says that an independent committee will be established to investigate the accusations levelled by 17 referees against the Head of the GFF’s Referees Department.