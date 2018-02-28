Rampersaud reaping the fruits of hard work

Berbice Under – 15 off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud in his maiden Inter-County tournament looks like a decent off-spin prospect in the making.

The tall, slimly-built, off-spinner, kept his county’s rich spin bowling tradition alive by bamboozling his peers to capture 15 wickets which were more than enough to help spin his County to back-to-back titles.

Rampersaud, who bowls the new ball – a custom which has snuck its way into the modern emergence of the sport – and later returns to tweak the older ball, will play a central role in Guyana’s Regional U15 title bid, later this year…..