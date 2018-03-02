The Caricom Communique

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana): COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE TWENTY-NINTH INTER-SESSIONAL MEETING OF THE CONFERENCE OF HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY

26-27 February 2018, Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Heads of Government having reviewed relevant legal opinions agreed that cricket in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was a regional public good and, as a consequence, a course of action could be pursued whereby Governments would intervene in the governance of West Indies Cricket, as distinct from managing the operations of the sport.

They also agreed to move towards the development of a legislative framework for the governance of cricket which was consistent with international best practices and with the International Cricket Committee (ICC) principles…..