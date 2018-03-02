Trophy Stall sponsorship for Triple Crown series

The top stable owners of the Triple Crown Series which runs off from Sunday can look forward to adding large pieces of hardware to their cabinets.
It was announced yesterday that the Trophy Stall has signed on to be a major sponsor of the event.
Meanwhile, in two days at the Rising Sun Turf Club, in excess of 70 thoroughbreds will begin their journey in the historic series, which includes meets on April 1, at Port Mourant and April 29, at Rising Sun. The three ground breaking contests will be among the most prestigious events both in horse racing and local sports as a whole, with a combined purse of $20 million…..
Pressure mounts on CWI
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – CARICOM leaders will meet with the International Cricket Council next month in London to discuss their recently adopted position on the future of West Indies cricket, as they step up pressure on embattled Cricket West Indies to restructure its governance.
The Caricom Communique
CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana): COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE TWENTY-NINTH INTER-SESSIONAL MEETING OF THE CONFERENCE OF HEADS OF GOVERNMENT OF THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY 26-27 February 2018, Port-au-Prince, Haiti Heads of Government having reviewed relevant legal opinions agreed that cricket in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was a regional public good and, as a consequence, a course of action could be pursued whereby Governments would intervene in the governance of West Indies Cricket, as distinct from managing the operations of the sport.
Guyana’s youngest table tennis stars
The conclusion of most sporting events usually ends with the celebration of its marquee players while little is said of the juniors, the ones who set the tone and will perhaps one day earn the rights to inflated attention.
Kares Engineering Fitness Challenge 2018 billed for March 11
The calendar has flipped to March, therefore it’s time for the Kares Engineering Inc.
Soccer gear for Diamond Upsetters Football Club
Ralph Green, sponsor of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Under-11 League, made a timely donation of equipment to Diamond Upsetters Football Club on Tuesday.