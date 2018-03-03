Women TT team snatches bronze

CAC qualifiers…

President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.

Munroe, though not surprised, hailed the sacrifices of the players for their success which resulted in both the male and female teams qualifying for the CAC games in Columbia, later this year.

Guyana’s Trenace Lowe outdid herself with upset wins over two players from the number one seeds Guatemala to help Guyana to a 3-2 triumph in the opening round.

Lowe defeated Andrea Montafur and Mabelyn Enriquez while Natalie Cummings defeated Andrea Estrada as Guyana stopped the top seeds in their opening round of the tournament…..