Women TT team snatches bronze

CAC qualifiers…
President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe said yesterday that he was pleased with Guyana’s showing at the Central America and Caribbean qualifying tournament currently underway in Havana, Cuba.
Munroe, though not surprised, hailed the sacrifices of the players for their success which resulted in both the male and female teams qualifying for the CAC games in Columbia, later this year.
Guyana’s Trenace Lowe outdid herself with upset wins over two players from the number one seeds Guatemala to help Guyana to a 3-2 triumph in the opening round.
Lowe defeated Andrea Montafur and Mabelyn Enriquez while Natalie Cummings defeated Andrea Estrada as Guyana stopped the top seeds in their opening round of the tournament…..
DCC hosts Police, Everest battles MSC in first day action
The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) will take on Police in the first-division match of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall two day competition today at the DCC ground, Queenstown from 9:30 hours.
Rarefied air!
By Charwayne Walker The first Barbados-born player that represented the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls was Cyril Rutherford `Snuffy’ Browne.
CARIFTA Games final qualifiers on this weekend
Under 17 and under 20 athletes hoping to secure spots on the national team to the 47th Flow CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas over the Easter weekend, will have a final chance to make the qualifying standards today and tomorrow when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) stages its last qualifier at the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.
Singh returned as president of Everest CC
Rajesh Singh was reelected president of the Everest Cricket Club at its Annual General Meeting Wednesday at the club’s pavilion.
Kissoon’s million dollar shootout golf tourney today
The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will come alive today with the staging of the Kissoon’s million-dollar shootout golf tournament sponsored by the furniture giants of Industrial Site Ruimveldt.