Inaugural Triple Crown Series sprints off today at Rising Sun

Turfites get ready; your appetites were whetted for several weeks in anticipation of ground breaking thoroughbred racing in Guyana, now it is time for the main course.

The inaugural Triple Crown Series runs off today from 13:00hrs at the Rising Sun Turf Club. In excess of 70 thoroughbreds will begin their journey in the historic series, which includes meets on April 1st at Port Mourant and April 29th back at Rising Sun.

The three highly anticipated contests will be among the most prestigious in horse racing and local sports as a whole, with a combined purse of $20 million…..