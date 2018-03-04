Inaugural Triple Crown Series sprints off today at Rising Sun

Turfites get ready; your appetites were whetted for several weeks in anticipation of ground breaking thoroughbred racing in Guyana, now it is time for the main course.
The inaugural Triple Crown Series runs off today from 13:00hrs at the Rising Sun Turf Club. In excess of 70 thoroughbreds will begin their journey in the historic series, which includes meets on April 1st at Port Mourant and April 29th back at Rising Sun.
The three highly anticipated contests will be among the most prestigious in horse racing and local sports as a whole, with a combined purse of $20 million…..
Wong, Nicholas to clash in Titans TT semis
A highly competitive Boys Under-18 semifinal between Miguel Wong and Jamal Nicholas is expected to heat up the Queen’s College Auditorium today after both players had quarterfinals triumphs in the Titans Scotia Bank Table Tennis tournament yesterday.
Defending Champions Chase Academy seal knockout berth, beat Annandale 4-0
Three-time defending champion Chase Academy pounded Annandale 4-0 to earn their berth to the knockout round when the Sixth Milo Schools Football Championship resumed yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Final opportunity for World Cup dreamers
ICC Media: In what is undoubtedly the most important men’s tournament of 2018, 10 leading and proud cricket nations will go head to head in a cut-throat ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 to fight it out for the remaining two places at the ICC’s pinnacle 50-over tournament – the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – which will be staged in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July.
Morkel cuts through tail
DURBAN, (Reuters) – Australia were reduced to 213 for nine in their second innings after a fiery spell of fast bowling by South Africa’s Morne Morkel but the tourists lead by 402 runs after bad light ended play early on day three of the first test on Saturday.
Buxton United defeat traditional foe Victoria
Buxton United dismissed arch-enemy Victoria 4-1, when the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday in several associations.