Ariel Masters, Regal Masters win titles

Richard Latiff scored a blazing century as Regal All Stars romped to a 77-run victory over Success All Stars in the Open final of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association Republic Cup while Ariel Masters and Regal Masters won the Over 40 and Over 45 categories on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.

Regal All Stars won the toss and elected to bat and immediately Latiff laid into the Success bowlers smashing an amazing 11 sixes and three fours on his way to a special knock of 109. Latiff set the platform for Kumar Bishundial to come and stroke an unbeaten 49 with Sewchand Bucha (31) helping Regal set an imposing 251-5 from their 20 overs. Dyaram Ramnauth collected 2-12 from his four overs.

In reply, Success struggled early on but Yoraj Premraj played his natural game to unsettle the bowling, hitting sixes into the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club compound twice out of his eight sixes. When he was ….