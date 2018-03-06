Ariel Masters, Regal Masters win titles

Richard Latiff scored a blazing century as Regal All Stars romped to a 77-run victory over Success All Stars in the Open final of the Guyana Softball Cricket Association Republic Cup while Ariel Masters and Regal Masters won the Over 40 and Over 45 categories on Sunday at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.
Regal All Stars won the toss and elected to bat and immediately Latiff laid into the Success bowlers smashing an amazing 11 sixes and three fours on his way to a special knock of 109. Latiff set the platform for Kumar Bishundial to come and stroke an unbeaten 49 with Sewchand Bucha (31) helping Regal set an imposing 251-5 from their 20 overs. Dyaram Ramnauth collected 2-12 from his four overs.
In reply, Success struggled early on but Yoraj Premraj played his natural game to unsettle the bowling, hitting sixes into the Guyana Motor Racing Sports Club compound twice out of his eight sixes. When he was ….
AAG names 18 for CARIFTA Games
President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson is optimistic that the athletes selected to represent Guyana at the CARIFTA Games will return with hardware.
Bissu cops two titles, Edghill is ‘B’ class champ
Niran Bissu captured the Scotiabank/Titans Table Tennis club boys under – 18 title in the biggest upset of the tournament when he remarkably defeated Miguel Wong in fading light Sunday evening at the Queen’s College Auditorium.
Windies begin World Cup quest today
Two-time International Cricket Council (ICC) World limited overs champions, West Indies, begin their quest for another world title run when they face United Arab Emirates today in their first match of the World Cup Qualifiers.
‘Tough times don’t last; tough people do’
For many young athletes, a death or any other major tragedy can result in a colossal meltdown if the right support is not given.
Alpha Warriors to play Showstoppers
The third annual Petra Organization Futsal Championships will continue today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, with six group matches.