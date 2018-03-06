‘Tough times don’t last; tough people do’

For many young athletes, a death or any other major tragedy can result in a colossal meltdown if the right support is not given.

But for Joshua Persaud – a budding young wicketkeeper-batsman – who recently suffered the loss of his mother, the situation, though grim, has motivated him to elevate his cricket aspirations.

Persaud, while on tour with the West Indies under – 19 team in the last ICC World Cup, got the shocking news of his mother’s passing in January this year. It was a tough period for the youngster who, before his mother’s passing, endured another family tragedy.

To make matters worse, ….