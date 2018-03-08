Munroe seeking third term

President of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Godfrey Munroe says he is contemplating running for a third term when the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is held later this month.

GTTA via a release, indicated that their AGM will be held March 24, 2018, from 13:00hrs at the Guyana Olympic Association Building Block XXX Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

The announcement read, “Notice of motions must reach the Hon. General Secretary no later than Monday 19th March 2008.

“Each club registered with the Association is ….