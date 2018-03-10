Mahadeo, Duke look to retain CrossFit titles

If you are a fan of CrossFit style competitions, then the National Park tarmac is the place to be tomorrow.

The venue will be transformed into a battleground for the fittest athletes in these 83,000 square miles as title sponsor, Kares Engineering, teams up with the Guyana Fitness Games to stage the fourth annual ‘Fitness Challenge.’

The ‘Fitness Challenge’ is a one-of-a-kind event with no precedent in the country, an event for the whole family, which will provide an experience for the fitness community that creates positive memories for all; athletes, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators.

Tomorrow’s fixture which ….