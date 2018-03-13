Dillon Mahadeo achieves three-peat goal

Prior to the staging of the fourth Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’, 2016 and 2017 winner, Dillon Mahadeo set the goal of recording a three-peat.

In front of a sizable crowd at the National Park on Sunday, the 22 year-old gladiator from Cross Fit 592 achieved his goal.

Mahadeo who placed second in the inaugural event in 2015, dead lifted, ran, pressed, pushed and jumped his way to add a third “Fittest Man in Guyana’ title to his collection…..