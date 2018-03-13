MYO pound Diplomats by 218 runs

Chein ‘Shaeed’ Gittens struck a boundary-studded 120 to see Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) post 300-6 before Timer Mohammed’s 6-21 saw MYO dismissing Diplomats for 82 on Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue to secure a massive 218-run win in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side, second-division cricket competition.
Batting first on the relatively small ground, the match was reduced to 36 overs after early showers forced a late start.
When the match started, Abdool Kumar (3) fell to J. Stephens while Richard Latiff (22) and Vinesh Rampersaud (4) fell in quick succession to M. McCalmont. Gittens, though, continued his free scoring to bring up his 50 with a six. Wickets kept tumbling as Naveed Ali (26) and Imran Ayube (37) fell to R. Mohammed…..
Dillon Mahadeo achieves three-peat goal
Prior to the staging of the fourth Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’, 2016 and 2017 winner, Dillon Mahadeo set the goal of recording a three-peat.
Lewis, Samuels ensure Windies clean sweep
-HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Both Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels found form in time for the all-important Super Sixes, stroking half-centuries as West Indies beat the Netherlands by 54 runs under Duckworth/Lewis to end the preliminaries of the ICC World Cup qualifiers unbeaten here yesterday.
Powerlifting exhibition staged in honour of International Women’s Day
Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated the world over with thousands of events held by women’s networks which include global gatherings, conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances etc.
Police defeat Malteenoes by innings, 80 runs
Police Sports Club, Sunday defeated the Malteenoes Sports Club by an innings and 80 runs in their Georgetown Cricket Association Noble House Seafoods second division two day competition at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.
Andrews unbeaten 143 earns GDF draw
Leon Andrews withstood the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) bowling to remain unbeaten on 143 as the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) drew their match against GNIC in the Noble House Seafoods second- division two-day competition.