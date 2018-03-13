MYO pound Diplomats by 218 runs

Chein ‘Shaeed’ Gittens struck a boundary-studded 120 to see Muslim Youth Organization (MYO) post 300-6 before Timer Mohammed’s 6-21 saw MYO dismissing Diplomats for 82 on Sunday at the MYO ground, Woolford Avenue to secure a massive 218-run win in the New Building Society (NBS) 40-overs-a-side, second-division cricket competition.

Batting first on the relatively small ground, the match was reduced to 36 overs after early showers forced a late start.

When the match started, Abdool Kumar (3) fell to J. Stephens while Richard Latiff (22) and Vinesh Rampersaud (4) fell in quick succession to M. McCalmont. Gittens, though, continued his free scoring to bring up his 50 with a six. Wickets kept tumbling as Naveed Ali (26) and Imran Ayube (37) fell to R. Mohammed…..