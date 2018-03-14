Sports

Defending champs through to quarterfinals

Three-time defending champion Chase Academy secured their quarterfinal berth in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, downing Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Monday in the round of 16 section.

Hosted at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, the titlist took the lead in the 17th minute, as a powerful strike from Jeremy Garrett, took a deflection off the leg of a defender and settled into the back of the net.

The lead was increased 11 minutes onward, as Wayne Baker directed his powerful header past the goalkeeper, after latching onto a right side cross from Stephen Reynolds…..

