Defending champs through to quarterfinals

Three-time defending champion Chase Academy secured their quarterfinal berth in the Milo Secondary School Football Championship, downing Ann’s Grove 3-1 on Monday in the round of 16 section.
Hosted at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, the titlist took the lead in the 17th minute, as a powerful strike from Jeremy Garrett, took a deflection off the leg of a defender and settled into the back of the net.
The lead was increased 11 minutes onward, as Wayne Baker directed his powerful header past the goalkeeper, after latching onto a right side cross from Stephen Reynolds…..
Windies looking to get one over hosts in Super Sixes
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Captain Jason Holder says West Indies will be keeping a close eye on hosts Zimbabwe, as his side prepares to do battle in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup qualifiers beginning tomorrow.
Patentia and Mae’s win windball titles
Patentia Secondary won the boys and Mae’s Secondary the girls’ titles when the curtain came down on the 27th annual Forbes Burnham Foundation Memorial Inter-Secondary Schools windball tournament at the National Gymnasium on Sunday.
Nathoo puts dent in Drayton’s title hopes
Loris Nathoo squashed all talk of this year’s national senior chess championships being a three-person race by stunning one of the title favourites Anthony Drayton as the Closed championships commenced last weekend at the Windjammer Hotel, Kitty.
GFF appoints Mills as Technical Development Officer
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Golden Jaguars International Vurlon Mills as a Technical Development Officer (TDO), assigned to the Scotiabank Academy Training Centre (ATC).
Kobras complete sweep of Bartica All Stars
Kobras Basketball Club completed a 2-0 sweep of Bartica All-Stars, during their exhibition tour in Region #7 on Saturday and Sunday.