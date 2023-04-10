Ann’s Grove, Dynamic FC record identical 2-0 wins

Elite League outfit Ann’s Grove and Dynamic FC recorded wins when the East Coast Reunion Cup resumed Saturday evening at the Golden Grove Community Centre ground.
Ann’s Grove downed Mahaica Determinators 2-0. Following a scoreless first half, which was highlighted by crunching tackles and a lack of opportunities on either side, a moment of individual brilliance broke the deadlock as Kevon Gooding netted in the 51st minute.
Latching onto a bouncing ball following a defensive clearance, the onrushing Gooding uncorked a thunderous right-footed volley 30 yards from goal in the centre of the field, which sailed over the hands of the goalkeeper and settled into the back of the net.