Mangal wins Brusters Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup tourney

Mike Mangal continued to display tremendous form winning his third tournament of the season, the Bruster Real Ice Cream and Qualitea Café Cup tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday.

The diminutive Mangal (handicap 8), a former Guyana Open champion, shot a net 67 to emerge winner in the 0-16 Flight.

He also had the Best Gross of 75 as he breezed through the Lusignan course on the way to his third season triumph following recent victories in the Trophy Stall and Demerara Mutual Insurance tournaments.