B/ce lifts Inter-County Super50 title

West Indies U19 player Releanna Grimmond’s spearheaded Berbice to the Guyana Cricket Board Inter-County Super50 title yesterday with a fine all round performance at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground.

The Super50 title followed their victory in the T20 format last month to make it another year where Berbice has showed their supremacy in Women’s cricket in Guyana.

In the third and final round between Demerara and Berbice yesterday, Demerara limped to 58 all out off 32.3 overs after winning the toss and deciding to bat. Tilleya Madramootoo once again top scored with 21 to follow the 65, she scored in the first match against Essequibo at Everest. Sarah Amin was the only other batter to reach double figures with 13.