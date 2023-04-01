Grimmond leads B/ce to victory over Demerara and to Inter County T20 crown

West Indies U-19 player Releanna Grimmond scored a half century as Berbice defeated Demerara by 82 runs in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Women’s Inter-County T20 tournament played at the Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda.

Batting first Grimmond scored a vital 55 while Katana Mentore scored 24 and Berbice skipper and West Indies women’s team player Shabiki Gajnabi contributed 17 in the team’s total of 120 for the loss of three wickets off their allotted 20 overs.

Hemma Singh took 1-7 and Emalissa Whyte 1-28 bowling for Demerara, who, in reply, were dismissed for a paltry 38 in 10.4 overs.

Trisha Hardat and Sheneta Grimmond had impressive and identical figures of 3-8 to hasten Demerara’s demise. Grimmond was later adjudged Player of the Match for her innings of 55. She also captured one wicket.

The Berbice team once again showed its dominance in women’s cricket by registering three comprehensive victories. After a comfortable nine-wicket victory against Demerara in the morning game on Thursday, Berbice made light work of Essequibo in their second-round match. Essequibo were restricted to 56-8 off their allotted 20 overs. Annalissa D’Aguiar was the only batter to show resistance top scoring with 16. Berbice took just 9.1 overs to get to their target of 57, losing four wickets in the process. West Indies player Gajnabi top scored with 19. D’Aguiar returned with the ball to take 3-7 off three overs which earned her the Player of the Match award.

With Demerara and Essequibo both losing to Berbice and their head-to-head encounter on Thursday resulting in shared points because of a wash out, it was Demerara who qualified for the final against Berbice with a superior net-run rate to Essequibo.

The GCB women’s Inter-County tournament will continue on Tuesday with the Super50 format. Essequibo will face Demerara in the first match at Everest while Berbice will play Essequibo on Thursday at GCC, Bourda. The Demerara versus Berbice encounter will bring down the curtain on this year’s tournament on Sunday at GCC, Bourda.