Transport to clash with GCC in final GCB/GOG/MCYS U-19 boys Inter County Super50 tournament

Transport Sports Club will meet with the Georgetown Cricket Club tomorrow in the final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Government of Guyana (GOG) Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS), Under-19 Inter-Club Super-50 tournament.

The final will get underway from 10.30am at the Georgetown Cricket Club, ground.

Yesterday in a highly competitive match, Transport SC got the better of Bel-Air Rubis U-19s by a mere seven runs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown.

Batting first upon winning the toss, Bel Air Rubis reached 177 all out in 46.5 overs.

Rudranauth Kissoon top scored with 48 while 29 extras

aided the total.

Jeremiah Hohenkirk 4-28 from eight overs, Alvin Mohabir 2- 29 and Stephon Sankar 2-43, were the principal wicket takers.

In reply, Transport ended on 184- 6 in 44.2 overs to seal their spot in the final.

Riyad Latif scored an unbeaten 56 while Ryan Latif made 30, Alvin Mohabir, 29, Hohenkirk, 22 not out and Shiloh Adams 21.

Ajay Gainda was the most successful bowler for Bel Air Rubis with 2-16.