Allicock, Lewis lose semi-final bouts at CAC Qualifiers

Despite losing their semi-final bouts at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) Qualifiers in Mexico, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle believes that Keevin Allicock and Colin Lewis have the tools to medal at the CAC Games come July in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Ninvalle then went out on a limb to state that he is also confident of the two standout pugilists medalling also at the more prestigious and competitive Commonwealth Games.

Allicock (bantamweight) and Lewis (light welterweight) secured bronze medals at the recent Qualifiers and clinched CAC berths in the aftermath of making it to the semis…..