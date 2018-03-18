Yassin confident Commonwealth Games athletes will do nation proud

It’s official, 20 athletes from seven disciplines will represent Guyana at the XXI Commonwealth Games, commonly known as Gold Coast 2018, which will be held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia between April 4 and 15.

The Golden Arrowhead will be represented in badminton, boxing, rifle shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis and track and field.

The outfits along with 10 officials have varying departure dates prior to the Games, but will all be present ‘Down Under’ before the April 4th opening ceremony.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday during a media briefing at the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Headquarters at Liliendaal…..