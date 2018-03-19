Pakistan players likely to miss back half of CPL

Pakistan players will only be available for the first half of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) since they are scheduled to return home by August 26 for Asia Cup preparations.

According to Team Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Omar Khan, it was only on the day of the draft (March 1) that they learnt about this and given that the CPL will run from August 8 to September 16 the players will dent the plans for the various teams.

The former West Indies manager noted that the players have been asked to return home in order to attend a camp for the Asia Cup…..