Pakistan players likely to miss back half of CPL

Pakistan players will only be available for the first half of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) since they are scheduled to return home by August 26 for Asia Cup preparations.
According to Team Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, Omar Khan, it was only on the day of the draft (March 1) that they learnt about this and given that the CPL will run from August 8 to September 16 the players will dent the plans for the various teams.
The former West Indies manager noted that the players have been asked to return home in order to attend a camp for the Asia Cup…..
Barnwell hammers scorching century to propel DCC past Everest
Christopher Barnwell smashed a belligerent century to power the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) to a commanding eight-win over the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) in their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day encounter on the final day at the DCC ground, yesterday.
Pedro nets hat trick as Gold is Money mauls Alexander Village
Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay and Leopold Street sealed their berths to the quarterfinal round following round of 16 wins, when the Petra Organization Futsal Championship continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
‘F’ Division Flyers brush aside Police College
`F’ Division Flyers defeated the Felix Austin College by 48 runs at Eve Leary when the fourth annual Police Commissioner’s T20 Cup cricket competition continued recently.
Garbarran records maiden win in Cheddi Jagan Memorial second leg
`We Stand United’s’ Deeraj Garbarran won his first major cycle race when he won the ninth annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial Road race second leg yesterday.
Jacobs, Suknanand spin MSC and GNIC to commanding wins
Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) and GNIC recorded wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall, first-division, two-day competition, yesterday.