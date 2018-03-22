Green Machine to participate in the Americas Rugby Challenge in Colombia

After the resounding success of the first three seasons of the Americas Rugby Championship, the continent will inaugurate a new performance tournament for countries in Sudamérica Rugby and Rugby Americas North.

Enter the Americas Rugby 15s Challenge which will be played from August 24 to September 1 in Medellín, Colombia.

According to a release from the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) the first edition of this new tournament created by Rugby Americas, will be run by the Federación Colombiana de Rugby, which has chosen the city of Medellín to host it; the venue will be the Estadio Cincuentenario.

Two representatives ….