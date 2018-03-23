T & T Harvard Rugby Club arrives today for GRFU’s 7s tournament

Harvard Rugby Club of Trinidad and Tobago will arrive in Guyana today ahead of tomorrow’s showdown at the National Park, in the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.

According to a press release from the GRFU, Claudius Butts, the lone Guyanese on the club, stated that the team has been in preparation for their trip to Guyana since last year, and as such, will be taking the tournament seriously. Butts, a long-standing member Guyana’s Sevens and 15s National Rugby Teams, is one of the most recognizable figures in the sport and he highlighted his excitement of playing against his ‘Green Machine’ teammates.

The winger named Wayne Kelly, Shaquille Dyte, Keston Earl and Nigel Barrington; all national players of Trinidad and Tobago, who will ….