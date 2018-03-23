Winners row for DeAbreu, Gomes in Category B

Demetrius DeAbreu and Kirsten Gomes secured contrasting wins in Category-B, when the 2018 Toucan Distributors Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament continued on Wednesday at the Georgetown Club facilities, Camp Street.
DeAbreu clinched two wins on the night, defeating James Mekdeci 11 – 5, 11 – 2, 11 – 7, before making light work of Lucas Jonas 11 – 7, 11 – 5, 11 – 9.
Meanwhile, Gomes overcame a spirited Madison Fernandes in a five set thriller 11 – 9, 11 – 6, 8 – 11, 7 – 11, 11 – 9.
Also, Teija Edwards downed Joshua Verwey 11 – 7, 13 – 11, 15 – 13 in their Category-D fixture.
The tournament continues today at the same venue with another round of matches. Here is a complete list of Wednesday’s results.
Category G
Safirah Sumner beat Lashaunte Berkley 11 – 9, 12 – 10
Tianna Gomes beat Thandi Dean 11 – 4, 11 – 9
Category F
Christiana Fernandes beat Demetri Lowe 7 – 11, 11 – 3, 11 – 6
Noah Rahaman beat Malia Maikoo 11 – 13, 11 – 5, 11 – 2
Kaden Pynaendy defeated Grant Fernandes 11 – 9, 12 – 10
Monisha Persaud defeated Keenan Naraine 11 – 5, 11 – 4
Category E
Rayad Boyce beat Aram Chan 11 – 7, 11 – 4
Javed Saul beat Arvin Seelall 12 – 10, 7 – 11, 14 – 12
Lajuan Munroe defeated Angel Rahim 11 – 6, 11 – 6
Category D
Teija Edwards beat Joshua Verwey 11 – 7, 13 – 11, 15 – 13
Category B
Demetrius De Abreu defeated James Mekdeci 11 – 5, 11 – 2, 11 – 7
Demetrius De Abreu beat Lucas Jonas 11 – 7, 11 – 5, 11 – 9
Kirsten Gomes beat Madison Fernandes 11 – 9, 11 – 6, 8 – 11, 7 – 11, 11 – 9.
