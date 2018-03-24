Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters

Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.
Narine slammed nine sixes and three fours in an even century which came off 56 balls, while Ravi Lutchman made 31 as Floodlights posted 192-9, batting first. David Harper picked up 2 for 28 and Troy Kippins 2-46.
In reply, the Regal Masters needed to score at just under 10 runs per over but eventually ended on 181 for 8. Eric Thomas struck 56 off 26 balls, while Rudolph Baker made 38 from 21 balls (3×6; 3×4) before he was run out. Mohendra Arjune made 15.
When Thomas became ….
Former Windies coach Simmons thrilled with Afghanistan fairytale qualification
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons is heading back to the ICC World Cup but this time with Afghanistan, and says the Asian outfit will be working on a few surprises over the next few months in preparation for the showpiece next year.
T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs
If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team
In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.
Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year’s World Cup in England.
DRS use beyond my control, says Windies skipper
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – West Indies captain Jason Holder has refused to be drawn on the issue of the absence of DRS in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers here.