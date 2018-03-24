Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters

Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.

Narine slammed nine sixes and three fours in an even century which came off 56 balls, while Ravi Lutchman made 31 as Floodlights posted 192-9, batting first. David Harper picked up 2 for 28 and Troy Kippins 2-46.

In reply, the Regal Masters needed to score at just under 10 runs per over but eventually ended on 181 for 8. Eric Thomas struck 56 off 26 balls, while Rudolph Baker made 38 from 21 balls (3×6; 3×4) before he was run out. Mohendra Arjune made 15.

When Thomas became ….