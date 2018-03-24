Inquiry into sexual allegation of female referees gets underway today

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will launch its Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sexual harassment of female referees by match officials and administrators today at the Olympic House, Liliendaal.
The five-member, all-female commission comprises Chairman and former Normalization Committee member Dr. Karen Pilgrim, Vice President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Dr. Melissa Ifill of the University of Guyana, Karen Joseph, Human Resources Consultant, Karen De Souza, Red Thread and Joy Nichola Marcus-Red, also of Red Thread.
“The objectives of the COI include, but are not limited to the following:….
Former Windies coach Simmons thrilled with Afghanistan fairytale qualification
HARARE, Zimbabwe, CMC – Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons is heading back to the ICC World Cup but this time with Afghanistan, and says the Asian outfit will be working on a few surprises over the next few months in preparation for the showpiece next year.
T/dad Harvard rugby team throws down gauntlet to top local rugby clubs
If you are a fan of explosive rugby action, then the National Park is the place to be today to witness the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)/Hairoun Beer Sevens tournament.
Floodlights surge to victory over Regal Masters
Ramesh Narine guided Floodlights Masters to a 12-run victory over nemesis Regal Masters in the Masters Over-45 year old final of the 2018 Orlando Cup, which ended last Sunday at Hogshead Park, Florida.
GCS to hold fundraisers today for CARIFTA Games team
In an effort to help offset expenses for the CARIFTA Games Track and Field team destined for The Bahamas, members of the Guyana Community of Service (GCS) will once again be hosting fund raising activities today at Payless Variety Store on Wellington Street and the Giftland Mall at Pattensen.
Bravo not seeking Windies recall but remains available
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – West Indies all-rounder, Dwayne Bravo, has refuted international media reports suggesting he is actively seeking a return to the regional side for next year’s World Cup in England.