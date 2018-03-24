Inquiry into sexual allegation of female referees gets underway today

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will launch its Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sexual harassment of female referees by match officials and administrators today at the Olympic House, Liliendaal.

The five-member, all-female commission comprises Chairman and former Normalization Committee member Dr. Karen Pilgrim, Vice President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Dr. Melissa Ifill of the University of Guyana, Karen Joseph, Human Resources Consultant, Karen De Souza, Red Thread and Joy Nichola Marcus-Red, also of Red Thread.

“The objectives of the COI include, but are not limited to the following:….