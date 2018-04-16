A golden leap

Troy Doris’ golden leap on the penultimate day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia was a fitting finale for a Guyana team which had endured days without even coming remotely close to winning a medal.

The gold medal won by Doris was the only medal won by the Guyana contingent at the games and effectively ended a 16-year gold medal drought

It catapulted Guyana to joint 26th on the points standings instead of having to suffer the indignity of finishing in the lower echelons of the points standings, reserved for the 28 countries, including several fellow Caribbean ones that finished without a medal…..