Defending champs in shock defeat

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars suffered defeat on the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, losing to Amelia’s Ward Russians on penalty kicks on Sunday.

Scoreless at the end of normal time at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac, Russians edged the defending champs 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks in front of a large crowd that braved the persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, Swag Entertainment dismissed Cherokee Park 3-1. Shane Luckie bagged a double in the third and 13th minute, while Colwyn Drakes netted in the sixth minute…..