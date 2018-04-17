Defending champs in shock defeat

Defending champion Dave and Celina’s All-Stars suffered defeat on the opening night of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, losing to Amelia’s Ward Russians on penalty kicks on Sunday.
Scoreless at the end of normal time at the Mackenzie Bus Park Tarmac, Russians edged the defending champs 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks in front of a large crowd that braved the persistent rainfall.
Meanwhile, Swag Entertainment dismissed Cherokee Park 3-1. Shane Luckie bagged a double in the third and 13th minute, while Colwyn Drakes netted in the sixth minute…..
Presidential Guard crowned champs
Presidential Guard (PG) were crowned champions of the fourth Police Commissioner’s Cup T20 Inter-Division competition Sunday after defeating Headquarters (HQ) by 48 runs in the final at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.
Sir Hilary urges ICC to sit down with CARICOM
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Renowned regional academic Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said it was critical cricket’s world governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC) heeded the call of the Caribbean community, in helping to solve the governance crisis in West Indies cricket.
Russell, Narine propel KKR to second win
KOLKATA, India, CMC – Andre Russell savaged Delhi Daredevils in a brief but brutal assault while West Indies teammate Sunil Narine provided his trademark brilliance, as Kolkata Knight Riders stormed to a 71-run victory in the Indian Premier League yesterday.
Bench Press competition set for Saturday
Chalk up the hands and test brute strength on Saturday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) stages its inaugural Bench Press Showdown at the 704 Sky Lounge.