Hockey stalwart Thompson to run for president of Fruta Conquerors

Hockey stalwart Ivor Thompson, has announced that he will be running for the post of president of the Tucville-based giant Fruta Conquerors Football Club at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22nd.

Thompson, who is also a former executive of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) and Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) will lead a seven member slate.

Colin Gittens and Chavez Hescott are the Vice-Presidential candidates while Reshonah Evans and Daniel Thomas will contest the posts of Treasurer and Secretary respectively.

Jolyan Lewis will vie for the post of Assistant Secretary Treasurer while the committee members hopefuls are Samuel Arjoon, Lear Goring and Samantha Johnson.