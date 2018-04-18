Hockey stalwart Thompson to run for president of Fruta Conquerors

Hockey stalwart Ivor Thompson, has announced that he will be running for the post of president of the Tucville-based giant Fruta Conquerors Football Club at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 22nd.
Thompson, who is also a former executive of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) and Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) will lead a seven member slate.
Colin Gittens and Chavez Hescott are the Vice-Presidential candidates while Reshonah Evans and Daniel Thomas will contest the posts of Treasurer and Secretary respectively.
Jolyan Lewis will vie for the post of Assistant Secretary Treasurer while the committee members hopefuls are Samuel Arjoon, Lear Goring and Samantha Johnson.
Umroa spins Berbice past Demerara
A superb spell of left-arm spin bowling from Kelvin Umroa spearheaded an eight-wicket win for Berbice over defending champions, Demerara in second round action of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day competition at Lusignan, yesterday.
Fraser-Pryce eyeing elite company on return
KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Former World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says becoming only the fourth woman to go below 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres, is one of the major driving forces behind her return to track and field.
Edwards demolishes Worcestershire after county cap honour
SOUTHAMPTON, England, CMC – Ex-West Indies speedster Fidel Edwards celebrated receiving his county cap by grabbing three wickets on Monday’s final day as he helped Hampshire to a 196-run crushing of Worcestershire in their opening County Championship fixture.
Director of Sport suspends Futsal matches at the National Gymnasium
Following the abrupt end to the Petra Organization/Corona Futsal finale on April 14th between Sparta Boss and Bent Street owing to gunshots being discharged inside the National Gymnasium, Director of Sports Christopher Jones, has revealed that all Futsal tournaments have been suspended until further notice.