Crushing wins for Marian Academy, Bishops in basketball

Marian Academy, President’s College and School of the Nations secured wins in the u19 division, when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Marian Academy dismantled Bishops’ High 44-21. Timothy Thompson tallied an impressive double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Jether Harris added nine points. For Bishops’ High, Roydon Glasgow netted eight points. Similarly, President’s College crushed St. Rose’s High 41-24. Akeem Crandon recorded a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Lamon Friday assisted with nine points…..
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80
-Kobras, Ravens also score wins Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.