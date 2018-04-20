Plaisance Guardians down Half Mile Bulls 90-80

Plaisance Guardians, Kobras and Ravens clinched contrasting wins in the GABF ‘Road to Mecca’ Club Championship, on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Guardians downed Half Mile Bulls 90-80. Akeem Crandon and Nikkoloi Smith led the victor with 24 and 20 points respectively, while Marlon Powdar and Marlon Chesney added 16 and 14 points apiece.
For the loser, Terron Welch recorded 25 points, while Vibert Benjamin, Kevin Easton and Jamal Bethune added 16, 12 and eight points correspondingly…..
Sir Viv backs CARICOM intervention
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Legendary former Test captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has thrown his weight behind CARICOM’s efforts at governance reform in West Indies cricket.
GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’
Keith O’Jeer, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member and Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, has been suspended by the federation for “inappropriate behaviour”.
Anthony spins Essequibo past defending champions
A man-of-the-match performance from 18-year-old leg spinner, Sherlan Anthony saw Essequibo record a rare six-wicket victory over defending champions, Demerara inside two days of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County Under-19 three-day tournament at Tuschen, East Bank Demerara on Thursday.
Umroa’s 5-34, batsmen hand Berbice title with day to spare
Berbice ended day two of the Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day match against the National U17 on 198 – 4, leading by 263 runs at stumps at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Camp Road.