Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival registration closes today

Registration for the various disciplines for tomorrow’s Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day closes today ahead of what is expected to be a riveting day of fun and competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

Eight athletics clubs have already made a commitment to register in the athletics relay competition, including Police Progressive Youth Club, Guyana Defence Force, Mercury Fast Laners, Upper Demerara (Linden), Super Upcoming Runners, Flames Athletics Club (Hopetown, Berbice), Region Five Education Department (Berbice) and the University of Guyana.

The Relay Events are: 4×100 Females; 4×100 Males; 4×400 Females; 4×400 Males; 4×200 Mixed Relay; 4×400 Mixed Relay; Sprint Medley Females (100m,100m, 200m, 400m); Sprint Medley Males (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m); Distance Medley Females ( 2400metres ) (400m, 600m, 600m, 800m); Distance Medley Males (2800metres) (400m, 600m, 600m, 1200m); Distance 4X800 Male and Female Relay…..