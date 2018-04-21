Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival registration closes today

Registration for the various disciplines for tomorrow’s Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day closes today ahead of what is expected to be a riveting day of fun and competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Eight athletics clubs have already made a commitment to register in the athletics relay competition, including Police Progressive Youth Club, Guyana Defence Force, Mercury Fast Laners, Upper Demerara (Linden), Super Upcoming Runners, Flames Athletics Club (Hopetown, Berbice), Region Five Education Department (Berbice) and the University of Guyana.
The Relay Events are: 4×100 Females; 4×100 Males; 4×400 Females; 4×400 Males; 4×200 Mixed Relay; 4×400 Mixed Relay; Sprint Medley Females (100m,100m, 200m, 400m); Sprint Medley Males (100m, 200m, 400m, 800m); Distance Medley Females ( 2400metres ) (400m, 600m, 600m, 800m); Distance Medley Males (2800metres) (400m, 600m, 600m, 1200m); Distance 4X800 Male and Female Relay…..
Berbice dethrone Demerara to capture three-day title
Berbice U19 were crowned Inter-County three-day champions after playing unbeaten in this year’s Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day tournament.
Historic female national chess c/ships start today
Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas is the favorite to win the national women’s chess championships which commence today at the National Resource Centre.
Nothing to prove says, ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle
MOHALI, India, CMC – Superstar opener Chris Gayle has taken aim at detractors following his scintillating hundred on Thursday, contending he had nothing further to prove in his career.
Strong all-round effort from Bravo helps Chennai to healthy win
PUNE, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had only a minor role but it was strong enough to help drive Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals here yesterday.