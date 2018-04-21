Historic female national chess c/ships start today

Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Maria Varona-Thomas is the favorite to win the national women’s chess championships which commence today at the National Resource Centre.
The experienced Varona-Thomas is Guyana’s first Woman FIDE Master and is the highest rated female player with a FIDE rating of 1775.
Her stiffest challenge is expected to come from Woman Candidate Master Sheriffa Ali who has a FIDE rating of 1365…..
Berbice dethrone Demerara to capture three-day title
Berbice U19 were crowned Inter-County three-day champions after playing unbeaten in this year’s Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance/Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U19 Inter-County three-day tournament.
Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival registration closes today
Registration for the various disciplines for tomorrow’s Boyce/Jefford Relay Festival and Family Fun Day closes today ahead of what is expected to be a riveting day of fun and competition at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.
Nothing to prove says, ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle
MOHALI, India, CMC – Superstar opener Chris Gayle has taken aim at detractors following his scintillating hundred on Thursday, contending he had nothing further to prove in his career.
Strong all-round effort from Bravo helps Chennai to healthy win
PUNE, India, CMC – West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had only a minor role but it was strong enough to help drive Chennai Super Kings to an emphatic 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals here yesterday.